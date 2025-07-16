Previous
16th July 2025 by emmadurnford
178 / 365

16th July 2025

Preparation for our trip to Derbyshire - the second family holiday in a couple of weeks. First stop over to Steph’s house for a hair trim.

I drove to East Twickenham to deliver some of the printed poster and flyers to Wendy’s house.

After lunch the last task of the day before finishing my packing was to drive over to Chris’s house in the afternoon to drop off Domino the hamster for his holiday stay!
16th July 2025

Emma Durnford

