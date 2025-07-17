17th July 2025

Today we headed up to Derbyshire for the second family get together in the month - this time with my family in Derbyshire. We tried to time our departure to coordinate our arrival with everyone coming from Cornwall and Yorkshire. Sophie, David and Isabelle are due tomorrow as Isabelle is still at school.



We stopped at the Leicester services (impressive view onto the motorway). Then we headed to Monyash where I had found the 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom property. The funny thing was that we are actually last to arrive as I spotted Hester and Mum walking the dogs as we drove in but cunningly I had not told anyone else where the key safe was!!



We all met up and I managed to access the key - to be honest the key safe was virtually hanging off the wall so I could have pulled it off. The house - a converted barn - is very impressive, really beautifully converted and with lots of space to chill out. The one downside is that Colin and I have literally the smallest bedroom and there is not even room to keep our bags in the room. It felt just a little galling considering that I had done all the research and found the place but the bed looks comfortable and we have an ensuite bathroom.



Everyone seems pleased with the house and Mum and Ian’s room is massive.



In the evening we gave ourself a night off cooking and headed to the local pub - The Bulls Head. This was one of the nicest pubs we have been to in the UK. The welcome was genuinely warm, the food excellent pub grub and the prices good - nice beer as well. A good first day.

