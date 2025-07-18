18th July 2025

After a good nights sleep we decided to go for a walk locally using the same route that Hester and Brian had discovered on their run earlier in the morning though a nature reserve - Lathkill Dale.



It was a lovely walk through a valley which then got narrower and narrower with trees covered with thick moss. I found some fossils in some scree before we took a circular route with some scrambling back towards Monyash. The route we took went through a farm but it did not seem a good farm. I spotted a dead calf in a field and then a dead sheep just lying outside of a gate. We walked through the farm itself and rather randomly I spotted a peacock on a tractor! There was a woman who insisted filming Colin and Brian which was very strange - I think she was the farmer. The lane running out of the farm was really pretty though and it was a relief to leave the farm.



The hedges were full of butterflies and it was really warm. We eventually came out at the top of the village directly opposite the cafe where we all enjoyed massive ice creams. Back to the house for lunch and Sophie, David and Isabelle arrived a little later so we were finally all together.



Hester’s turn to cook first with a delicious vegetarian Swedish pie and salad and Sophie brought the desserts.

