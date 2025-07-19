19th July 2025

Despite having had hot dry weather for a number of weeks, it was raining this morning and it didn’t really let up for the day but that did not deter us! We headed out in two cars to Arbor Low stone circle and Gib hill for a walk. It is a fascinating place and we took advantage of the hill or barrow for a group photo. I also tried to get shots of the low flying swallows over the field, not that successfully it has to be said.



We went back to the house to dry off and in the afternoon most of the chaps stayed in the dry but a few ‘girls’ and David headed to Bakewell where Sophie bought some Bakewell tarts and we spotted two impressive fully steamed up beam engines driving around the one way system.



This evening it was my turn to cook and so I boiled three bags of new potatoes and I think I defeated the chaps - this was along with two sides of salmon and Sophie’s desserts - very nice.

