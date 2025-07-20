20th July 2025

The rain reliably arrived again today. Did this deter us today? No, like yesterday it didn’t.



This time I chose a route which involved what I had planned to be a circular route on the Monsal Trail which follows an old train line over viaducts across the valley. What I hadn’t realised what quite how steep the trail down was and quite how muddy although I guess I should have guessed. We finally all made it down and it seemed not as bad and the views were pretty impressive from the viaduct. However it all went rather ‘Tango Uniform’ at this point as the route was closed and we had to scramble down another muddy pathway to the valley bottom. We had hoped to walk further but Brian checked to the route and decided (thank goodness) that it would be too risky for ‘the team’ so we found a route back to where we had started after we crossed the river.



It was wet and muddy and I realised that wearing beige trousers was probably not my best idea of the day. We all made it back in one piece though. We wanted lunch so David had the idea of heading to the High Peake bookshop, a bookshop that I’ve always wanted to visit as it Is massive and right on the corner of a road so very noticeable - it also has a good cafe. We all arrived separately and found parking - we were first. There was a bit of a wait for tables and we had to sit separately but the food was very good and the books even more so. I bought three books and not a single one was for me!



Back for dinner later on and it was Mum’s turn this time with a vegetarian sausage casserole that she had prepared before she had come. She used the copious amount of spare potatoes that I had left over from my meal yesterday and roasted them which seemed to go down very well alongside the mashed potato which pleased Ian greatly!

