21st July 2025

It was our last morning at Monyash and we were all going our separate ways. Hester and Brian had to leave promptly as Teasel had an X-ray to check how successful her recent operation has been, Sophie, David and Isabelle were off to a wildlife park nearer their home. The rest of us drove to Bakewell first to explore the Monday market and to have a last coffee.



After a coffee and a cake we finally said goodbye and Colin and I and Mum and Ian headed off separately but in the same direction as I had booked an additional four nights in a two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in a place North of Monyash called New Mills.



The heavens opened and it was torrential rain for much of the journey although it wasn’t actually that far. We arrived literally within a few minutes of each other and parked up in the two allocated spring spaces. The apartment is great and this time our room is a decent size with an ensuite as is Mum and Ian’s. The apartment feels like it is in the tree tops as it is high on a valley sides looking down on the industrial architecture.



Ian and Colin decided to test how comfortable the sofas were whilst Mum and I took a steep walk down into the town and across the bridges to look at the architecture. We ate in and enjoyed Hester’s tomatoes and avocado that we hadn’t managed in Monyash as we had so much other food.



