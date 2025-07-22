Previous
22nd July 2025 by emmadurnford
195 / 365

22nd July 2025

The weather wasn’t great today so we decided to drive to Glossop to look around. Colin wanted a new rucksack so we located a Mountain Warehouse where he got a good deal. We also bought lunch in M&S to eat a bit later.

I was still in the driving seat as we took the infamous Snake Pass. We were prepared for dramatic views but unfortunately there was low cloud and at points driving rain. After a damp lunch in the car we continued to the dams that Colin and I had fist visited in 2020 in a brief relaxation of the Covid restrictions. I was shocked at how low the water was.
Finally it was back to our apartment, stopping briefly at one of the many fish and chip shops in the town to buy dinner - delicious and a massive portion of chips.
Emma Durnford

