23rd July 2025

It was a rather grey day today so we decided to stay near to our temporary home and walked down to the town to walk along the Millennium Walkway. We had planned to go to the local interpretations centre and I carefully navigated us all there up and down the steps roads, only to discover that despite what it said on Google maps, it was in fact closed.



Onwards to find the start of the Millennium walkway which was impressive and also interesting to see the old mills alongside. The industrial architecture really is interesting in the town, I just cannot quite understand why everything is closed despite it being the holiday season in July!