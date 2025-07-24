24th July 2025

We set off in good time with me denying any of the chaps a chance to have a morning tea or coffee as I know would hold us up for another hour.



I did write in an elevenses stop at a garden centre at a halfway point to the reservoirs we were heading for. It was a somewhat unusual place as we were asked if we had reserved a table (no - its a garden centre!), and the coffee was not that good certainly compared to my personal Barista’s creations. Back in the car again to Dovestone reservoir. Colin had planned a circular route that took in not one, not two but actually three reservoirs. It was a very good walk although the team were flagging at the halfway point so it was very lucky that I had grabbed apples and biscuits to resuscitate us all before the return circuit. The reservoirs are unbelievably low and despite us having rain almost every single day we have been in Derbyshire, I can see it will take probably months to fill them again.



We finally made it back to the car and Colin treated us to celebratory ice creams and lollies. I manoeuvred a brief stop at a large Tescos so that we could pick up some ready meals for dinner which was a good idea. It was a good final day and my step count was over 12,000 as well.

