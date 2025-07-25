25th July 2025

Sadly it was out last morning in Derbyshire and Mum and Ian had to leave fairly early as they had a long journey up to Scotland. That left myself and Colin to finish tidying up the apartment and putting the bins out. This has been a great accommodation, very well equipped although the town of New Mills is not that exciting with little open from Monday to Wednesday - it seemed to be buzzing when we left mid morning!



I drove first through the outskirts of Manchester as we hoping to avoid any long drive down the M1. I was feeling pretty tired soon on - I think all the organisation of the past week or so is catching up with me so Colin took over earlier than expected. I was back in the driving seat after an hours break after our lunch stop at the services. The traffic was heavy and there were a lot of jams of the M40 including a slow crawl passing a particularly nasty looking accident with a car on it’s roof. As it was neatly placed in the hard shoulder, I have idea how it could have happened. Luckily all the occupants were standing outside so it looked like nobody was badly injured.



We finally got home after our 228 mile drive of just under six hours (not including the breaks) in the early evening - pretty shattered but everything went very well with all the family. I may need a little break before the next get-together!!

