26th July 2025 by emmadurnford
165 / 365

26th July 2025

Back to earth with a bump.

I started on the large pile of washing which include my beige trousers which are so muddy I am not sure if they will be retrievable even with extra hand washing. I also knocked up a Victoria sponge cake with strawberry jam.

In the afternoon we went over to Chris and Monika’s with the sponge cake to collect Domino the hamster. We had been sent a few photos but unfortunately it was his usual rather unsociable self so sadly they did not get to see him veery much. He came out for the return journey in the car though and when we got home as well.
Emma Durnford

