27th July 2025

The main event today was the Euro football finals for the Lionesses. England made it though to meet Spain in the final. The match was pretty good despite my aversion to most forms of sport. After extra time both ways the score was 1-1 so it was down to penalties. Everyone was fearing the worse but England won with 4/5 successful penalty goals. This is great news and for once there is something for everyone to celebrate and be happy with.



Colin decided a celebratory meal would be egg and chips… this was the biggest potation I found in the fridge!!

