Previous
Next
27th July 2025 by emmadurnford
166 / 365

27th July 2025

The main event today was the Euro football finals for the Lionesses. England made it though to meet Spain in the final. The match was pretty good despite my aversion to most forms of sport. After extra time both ways the score was 1-1 so it was down to penalties. Everyone was fearing the worse but England won with 4/5 successful penalty goals. This is great news and for once there is something for everyone to celebrate and be happy with.

Colin decided a celebratory meal would be egg and chips… this was the biggest potation I found in the fridge!!
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact