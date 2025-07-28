Previous
28th July 2025 by emmadurnford
28th July 2025

Back to work with a long list of tasks I had put together with all the work I have along with all the jobs for the up coming exhibition. It’s beginning to ‘hot up’ again in the last month and a half run up to the show at the end of September.

I had a lot of artwork for the banners etc. I also managed to take time later in the day to make a summer pudding for tomorrows dessert when our friend John comes to visit. No photo today as there was a distinct lack of inspiration after all the lushness of Derbyshire last week.
Emma Durnford

