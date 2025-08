29th July 2025

More rain showers today but the garden is greening up a little bit from the parched hay like lawn a few weeks ago.



Our friend John came over in the evening to join us for dinner - just simple stuffed chicken breasts with basil and sun-dried tomatoes followed by the summer pudding I had made yesterday. Luckily the pudding made it out of the glass bowl without too much difficulty. It was a nice evening catching up and viewing each others photos.