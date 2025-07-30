30th July 2025

Up early this morning as i had signed up for a trip to Highgate Cemetery that Wendy organised some time ago. I caught the 9.35 train via Richmond and over the number of stops our group got bigger and bigger as people caught the train.



I’ve never been to the cemetery before as it previously needed visitors to be on a tour but I notice this have now changed so I think Colin and I will be back together for a visit. It really was an amazing place - the West Cemetery is like a Victorian Gothic film full of overgrown graves and mausoleums and a number of famous ‘residents’. We lunched at a local cafe in a park before returning to the east Cemetery which had a totally different feel, more open and tranquil with many trees and a lot of overgrown graves again.



Wendy and I walked down the hill and caught the train together back to Richmond with an onward bus for me. By the time I eventually got back I have managed well over 14,000 footsteps. It was a fascinating day.

