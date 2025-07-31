31st July 2025

It was absolutely torrential rain today although still hot and humid. Not at all the usual British summer weather. As I had a scheduled liver ultrasound in the afternoon, I was on a compulsory fast for six hours that actually means since I ate last night so more like fourteen hours. The radiologist was very through and although not very forth going she did confirm my doctors fears that I have a ‘fatty liver’. This is not good or healthy although it can be reversed. I seriously need to get on top of all these health issues however challenging it is.



Afterwards we caught the bus into Kingston and finally had some lunch at our favourite cafe - Coin de Paris. Colin bought shirts for our cruise in a couple of months, I tried on some dresses but it wasn’t a pretty sight. How much weight can I shed in about 9 weeks?!!

