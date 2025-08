1st August 2025

I trying to start a healthy streak today on the first of a new month after yesterdays rather worrying liver scan. I did start the day working and finally ordered the exhibition banners and 1,000 more greeting cards, many of which have totally sold out.



In the afternoon I walked down to Broom Road to deliver some cards to a client. I couldn’t believe that the occasional second flowering of Wisteria on the Peg Washington cottages was as early as the 1st of August - normally it is in September.