2nd August 2025 by emmadurnford
2nd August 2025

I spent a lot of today catching up with this 365 Project. I realised that I had spent a lot of time at the computer and I am aiming to complete my 7,000 footsteps I needed to get out for a walk.

I went out solely to make up my footsteps and was able to walk at my usual brisk pace as on my own. I walked to Ham, across the Homelands and back via the High Street to achieve over 7,300 steps today
Emma Durnford

