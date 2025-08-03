3rd August 2025

Sooo, the day started with me accidentally smashing a full bottle of olive oil all over the kitchen floor which is particularly unforgiving! I had to shout for help as I had bare feet and the glass and oil was everywhere. It took over an hour to clear it all up and in the end I decided the best approach would be to wash the entire kitchen floor which to be fair has not happened for a while!



Then it was back to emails about the exhibition - nobody seems to actually read all the helpful emails I send out! After the washing my last aim of the day was to achieve my 7,000+ footsteps. Colin suggested his route around Bushy Park which he has measured by bike so I decided to do this. I wanted to power walk which I did from the back gate using Strava. I kept the pace although I was very sweaty and tired on the return walk home - end of the day and I a over 10,000 paces!

