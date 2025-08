4th August 2025

My health kick continues and I am trying to keep the low level exercise up although with the torrential rain this afternoon it was a challenge. I walked ‘the pretty route’ around to Tescos and back when I spotted this amazing Indian bean tree at the top of the Causeway.

I didn’t quite achieve my 7,000 footsteps but I was almost there and I decided that I will work towards an average of 7,000 over the week so yesterdays walk around Bushy Park will help even-out today.