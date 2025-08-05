Previous
5th August 2025 by emmadurnford
5th August 2025

This morning I had a meeting at the Landmark with my colleague John from the Exhibition Team. We needed to look at the exact space for consideration of the new board arrangement. Luckily John has a good handle on this and so together with Colin who works there, we were able to come up with an interesting layout.

Afterwards I nipped home as we finally have managed to get someone in to service to boiler whilst it’s warm and we do not need it. Luckily all seems to be well and we saved a lot no some of the quotes we had been given.

Back to Tesco later this afternoon and I just managed to make the 7,000 step target I have set myself. I spotted this beautiful hydrangea and the colour of the flowers was quite different to the usual pink and blue.
Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
