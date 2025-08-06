6th August 2025

The morning was spent on the computer and a late lunch as Colin was back late from the golf curse. As we were having lunch I saw a movement on the patio. I thought it was unlikely to be Whisky the cat from next door as he wouldn’t be able to get into our garden, I was right - it was a fox cub wandering around. Like the others it was pretty fearless and stopped for a drink from the bird bath before pottering off down the side of the garage.



I left going for a walk until the end of the day which was a big mistake. I just didn’t really feel like going out for a purposeless walk. However I made myself after moaning about it for quite some time and went over to Bushy park again. I took a slightly different route through the Pheasantry and actually it was very nice and I achieved well over my target of 7,000 footsteps.

