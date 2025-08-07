7th August 2025

I finally ordered the prints for my own exhibition panel this morning - in two sizes as I am not sure what will work the best. As I ordered before 1.30pm, they have already been printed and despatched!



Colin is suffering from a toothache again and managed to get an emergency appointment in the afternoon. I offered to drive him as I can wait in the Marble Hill car park and I thought I’d have a walk whilst I waited. As we got to the dentist so early, I got a couple hours parking and competed a circuit before he range to be picked up. I persuaded him to come back for a little walk and we discovered that Marble Hill House is now free to enter and that the Stables cafe does a good cup of tea.