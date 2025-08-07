Previous
7th August 2025 by emmadurnford
179 / 365

7th August 2025

I finally ordered the prints for my own exhibition panel this morning - in two sizes as I am not sure what will work the best. As I ordered before 1.30pm, they have already been printed and despatched!

Colin is suffering from a toothache again and managed to get an emergency appointment in the afternoon. I offered to drive him as I can wait in the Marble Hill car park and I thought I’d have a walk whilst I waited. As we got to the dentist so early, I got a couple hours parking and competed a circuit before he range to be picked up. I persuaded him to come back for a little walk and we discovered that Marble Hill House is now free to enter and that the Stables cafe does a good cup of tea.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact