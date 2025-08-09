9th August 2025

Back to paperwork today and the temperature is starting to rise as we are headed for another heatwave next week. I left my walk until later in the afternoon and couldn’t really be bothered walking over to Bushy Park as there’s a lot of people there at the weekend.



Instead I took the urban route around the streets of Teddington ending up near the river where I spotted this Himalayan balsam plant - one that has to be notified as it is a non-native species and highly invasive even though it is very pretty.

