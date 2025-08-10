Previous
10th August 2025
10th August 2025

It was heading up to 26 today so I decided to be good and was after our morning coffee and head out for my walk before it got even higher. I went back to Bushy Park and managed to keep a good fast walking pace the entire time. My plan is to do this a few times and then start attempting a return to the Couch-2-5-K… not telling Colin as he keeps moaning that I should take it gently.

It was swelteringly hot, mainly as I didn’t want to wear my official kit. The Diana fountain is looking very smart following its recent refurbishment and it's good to see the scaffolding removed.

Back for a healthy lunch and then two lots of washing to dry in the sun and continued paperwork for the exhibition. I also need to make up cards to deliver.
