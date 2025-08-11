11th August 2025

Colin was at golf today so I thought I'd make an early start to my walk around Bushy Park. The temperature is hotting up again and despite it being well before 9.00am it was pretty warm. I rather rashly thought I'd try a bit of light jogging intermittently. The good thing was that my paces were well over my daily 7,000 and I managed to jog. The bed news was that in the evening all my joints were excruciating which is precisely what happened before. It is very frustrating because fitness wise I think I could manage to get back to the Couch to 5 K.



In the afternoon I braved the heat to count cards in Teddington and then Richmond - it was hot. The good news is that the holiday season is having effect on the sales at Richmond and I need to make up over 100 cards for the two places. I thought this looks rather like Florence - it's not, it's Richmond!

