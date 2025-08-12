Sign up
184 / 365
12th August 2025
For the fourth time this year he temperature is hotting up and it was up to 30 today. I decided to stay in and catch up with paperwork.
We both took a walk in the evening when it was a little cooler and the light was lovely on the river.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25


Tags
water
,
boats
,
river
,
summer
,
evening
,
marina
,
lock
,
thames
,
heat
,
weir
,
teddington
