13th August 2025

Colin went to golf, I went to Bushy Park. I am using the sam route so that I can compare progress. I haven’t started the Couch to 5 K yet but I did have some intermittent jogs and my time improved again. My joints were painful as usual but I tried taking paracetamol before and later in the day which definitely helped a bit.



Later in the afternoon I walked down to the Loft to deliver cards. The forecast on the BBC Weather app was sunshine. Somehow it couldn’t forecast the thunder and lightning and then heavy downpour which I got caught in!



Last task of the day was to chair another meeting of the Exhibition team. It was a bit uncomfortable as one of the ideas about having a signer which John was keen on was rejected by the rest of us for good reason but I felt a bit sorry for him. We are all doing well but there is a lot of work to come.

