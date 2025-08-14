14th August 2025

I slept really badly last night, probably because it was a mix of way too hot and also with the window open there was a lot of light, especially from the garden room of our neighbours as they watch television with the garden lights on - somewhat like Heathrow’s landing strips! I walked to the Landmark in the morning to discuss their Christmas card order. After I had sorted the cards into different types, Debbies decided she’d have five of every design!



My afternoon task was to finish making up the cards to deliver to Richmond Waterstones and then I took a hot bus there to restock my spinner. Our usual cafe is no longer very well stock and Colin’s idea of a treat of a ‘London Cheesecake’ was not to happen as their cake selection was nowhere as good as our favourite Alianti.



To get my footsteps up I walked to Lidl and then walked to the next bus stop. The bus was very hot again, I didn’t have a seat for some of the journey and in the event I got off a stop early as I din’t feel that well. I hope it’s just the heat, my stomach is playing up again.