15th August 2025

We were up at 7.00am sharp this morning as many months ago I had planned to try and visit the Eastbourne air show which we first visited in 2017. I had already got any camera gear up together - my lovely 70-200mm telephoto lens and my x2 extender which I have only used a few times over the years.



Pausing only to pick up sandwiches for lunch from M&S we drove down to Bexhill as I had planned that we could park there and take the train into Eastbourne as I knew would be virtually impossible to park in the town. My plan worked perfectly as we managed to get one of only a few spaces left in the De Warr carpark!



We knew where we wanted to pitch our seats but as it was eight years since we last visited it was a little difficult to remember where this was. After a bit of walking we found roughly the place near the gardens and we stayed there for five hours with a brief walk out for an ice cream. Luckily I had remembered and used the sun cream as it was hot and sunny without a cloud in the sky for the entire day. The show was brilliant and the high points for me were obviously the Red Arrows and also the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. I took 947 photos but I have no idea how they are as it was so bright I couldn’t see anything on the camera!



We walked back to the station with our chairs and rucksacks and managed to get a seat on the very busy train. Bexhill was a lot calmer when we got back and we decided to finish the day with dinner out at a little Italian restaurant. Apart from Colin’s lasagne needing to be hotter - it was changed, the meal was very good and a nice change for all the fruit and veg I have been eating for the past couple of weeks. I had a pesto farfalle pasta with burrata cheese and prosciutto and we shared a delicious dessert accompanied by an alcohol free Moretti beer - a great end to a very good day.

