16th August 2025

After yesterdays full-on day down in Eastbourne, I wanted to see what I had taken. As it was so bright, I had no idea of whether I had captured anything. I took 947 images and edited down to my usual 10% and of those, 40 were of the Red Arrows. I am actually quite pleased with some of the images considering how heavy the lens was and how fast the planes were.



I spent most of the day editing and prepping images and unfortunately today was the first time for over two weeks that I did not hit anywhere near my daily target 7,000 footsteps. The large number yesterday will make up for it.



The other good news is that the increased exercise has led to the first three pounds off.

