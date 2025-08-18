Previous
18th August 2025 by emmadurnford
195 / 365

18th August 2025

Up early today and out to Bushy Park again. I am gradually starting to introduce some jogging into my circuit and today I managed 2.41 miles in under 30 minutes.

I kept busy when I got back, stripped both beds and washed the bedding, finished mounting my eighteen prints for the exhibition and ordered a lot of envelopes!
Emma Durnford

