Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
195 / 365
18th August 2025
Up early today and out to Bushy Park again. I am gradually starting to introduce some jogging into my circuit and today I managed 2.41 miles in under 30 minutes.
I kept busy when I got back, stripped both beds and washed the bedding, finished mounting my eighteen prints for the exhibition and ordered a lot of envelopes!
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4581
photos
23
followers
14
following
54% complete
View this month »
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th August 2025 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
cloudy
,
park
,
fountain
,
grey
,
diana
,
bushy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close