21st August 2025

I had been a bit annoyed yesterday that DPD had not delivered my Christmas cards as usual but had taken them around to the local drop off point at the newsagent instead of leaving them in the porch. This meant that we both had to get ready fairly early so we could drive around to collect the three boxes before Colin went to catch the train to visit Karen.



I stayed as I had the massive job of sending all the invites out to guests for the private view in a months time. It took over three hours but they looked good and by the end of the day I already have eight acceptances.



I managed to get my footsteps up towards the end of the day when I went to buy some fruit and then meet Colin at the station.