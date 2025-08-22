22nd August 2025

I was out again this morning first thing when Colin went to golf. I am now mixing in some very slow jogging with the fast walking and yet again I broke my own PB from a few days ago. I’m now starting to think about starting the train for Couch to 5 K… just got to find another voice to guide me as the last one was quite annoying as he kept suggesting that as I had done so well, I should have a piece of fruit. I was rather thinking about a coffee and cake!



Once back I tidied up the front bedroom as Charley was coming to stay a bit later today. Charley arrived in the early evening and it was really nice to see her. We went to Nando’s for dinner but unfortunately I think our low fat diet for the past few weeks meant that I got a rather upset stomach and Colin had indigestion at night as the food was richer than we’ve been eating.

