Previous
Next
22nd August 2025 by emmadurnford
199 / 365

22nd August 2025

I was out again this morning first thing when Colin went to golf. I am now mixing in some very slow jogging with the fast walking and yet again I broke my own PB from a few days ago. I’m now starting to think about starting the train for Couch to 5 K… just got to find another voice to guide me as the last one was quite annoying as he kept suggesting that as I had done so well, I should have a piece of fruit. I was rather thinking about a coffee and cake!

Once back I tidied up the front bedroom as Charley was coming to stay a bit later today. Charley arrived in the early evening and it was really nice to see her. We went to Nando’s for dinner but unfortunately I think our low fat diet for the past few weeks meant that I got a rather upset stomach and Colin had indigestion at night as the food was richer than we’ve been eating.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact