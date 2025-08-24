24th August 2025

It was back to Kingston again today for us as we needed to increase out footsteps and also Colin is treating out his Nordic Walking poles again and he seemed to do well. The park was full of this years fallow deer fawns. We stopped for a small iced cream before heading into town. I managed to find a pair of shorts at White Stuff and Colin changed some shirts.



We caught the bus back and heard more of the complications between Chris and his partner. I think we are all getting pretty stressed by the situation now.

