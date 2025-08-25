Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
202 / 365
25th August 2025
Still a hot day - Colin was thinking of what he would like to do on his actual birthday, whether to have a party or a family dinner, decision ongoing.
I needed to get my footsteps up so had a brisk walk down and around Teddington Lock
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4594
photos
23
followers
14
following
57% complete
View this month »
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th August 2025 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
reflections
,
river
,
evening
,
lock
,
thames
,
footbridge
,
teddington
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close