Previous
Next
25th August 2025 by emmadurnford
202 / 365

25th August 2025

Still a hot day - Colin was thinking of what he would like to do on his actual birthday, whether to have a party or a family dinner, decision ongoing.

I needed to get my footsteps up so had a brisk walk down and around Teddington Lock
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact