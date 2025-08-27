27th August 2025

Mike arrived promptly at 11.00am and much to Colin’s delight, apologised explaining that he did not eat cake, leaving petty much all of it for Colin to eat over the next few days!



The threatened bad weather managed to hold off most of the day. We walked down to the lock and then along the tow path until we reached Hammertons ferry. We crossed the vier for just two pounds each and then walked to Orleans House to have lunch in the stables cafe. For some reason they seemed to have run out of a lot of things like soup and bread but we managed to have a nice mozzarella and pesto sandwich with some salad. Then it was onto Marble Hill House when I discovered that I had left my umbrella at Orleans House which was frustrating as nobody was able to find it.



We walked onto Richmond and Colin managed so well, without using his Nordic walking poles. He even suggested that we walk all the way back along the tow path so ur total footsteps were the ghost we have ever done - or at least the highest ever recorded by the Pacer app!



As soon as we got home we started preparing dinner - starters of mixed blinis, a main course of Beef Bourguignon (Colin cooked yesterday) with roast potatoes, carrots and beans, finishing up with a selection of cheeses as Mike does not eat dessert. It was very nice and Mike didn’t leave for home until past ten o clock. I did feel rather shattered at the end of the day!

