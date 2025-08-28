28th August 2025

After the long walk yesterday, I didn’t quite manage my 7,000 steps but the good news is that a call to Orleans House revealed that my umbrella had been found and is safe and sound waiting for me for collection at the front desk.



I had quite a few things to do today, the main task was the annual ‘pull’ of Christmas card ready to make up over the next few days. I have about 1,500 to make up as I am delating making up my own as I haven not even been sent the form to apply for the Christmas shopping event at Orleans House this year.



In the midst of all this, Colin and I popped to the tailors to collect his ‘adjusted trousers’. In the event there were a number of other customers and we could all give our opinions on Colin’s modelling of his new trousers - they looked very good!!

