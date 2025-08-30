30th August 2025

This morning we had been invited to our neighbour Jean’s house for a cake sale to raise funds for the Blue Cross animal charity. Jean excelled herself and had made over ten different cakes. It was really nice to meet a number of other neighbours for a cup of tea and a chat. We tried Jean’s excellent lemon drizzle cake and then also bought a couple of slices of apple cake to take home. I hope she raises a lot for the charity.



Later in the day it was back to the big car making session. I discovered a box of ready made cards in the cupboard that I had forgotten about and after finding them, it made my job a lot easier and by mid afternoon I had finished the entire of the job with just a other orders to come in.

