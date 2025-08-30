Previous
Next
30th August 2025 by emmadurnford
207 / 365

30th August 2025

This morning we had been invited to our neighbour Jean’s house for a cake sale to raise funds for the Blue Cross animal charity. Jean excelled herself and had made over ten different cakes. It was really nice to meet a number of other neighbours for a cup of tea and a chat. We tried Jean’s excellent lemon drizzle cake and then also bought a couple of slices of apple cake to take home. I hope she raises a lot for the charity.

Later in the day it was back to the big car making session. I discovered a box of ready made cards in the cupboard that I had forgotten about and after finding them, it made my job a lot easier and by mid afternoon I had finished the entire of the job with just a other orders to come in.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact