31st August 2025

Sunday was not a day of rest today! I set off to Bushy Park just after eleven to meet Izzy for Companion Cycling. It was a fair walk but I arrived early and had a little wait. Colin walked over a little later. Eventually Izzy arrived and after some persuasion decided she would go cycling and I was nominated to ‘drive’ here. The bike was actually quite difficult to steer and felt rather unstable. I definitely think my legs got a good workout. Colin even took over cycling for a bit. It was lovely to see Izzy and she had a good time.



I was going to walk back but I was a bit tired so we caught the bus back - via the library for me to collect a book. In the afternoon I prepared for my meeting tomorrow with an architect to discuss some photographic projects.

