1st September 2025

Colin was at golf this morning so I went for a ‘trot’ around Bushy Park and beat my previous PB by fifteen seconds! Once back I got ready for my meeting.



The weather was intermittently torrential rain and sunshine and luckily I got to Richmond early so could wait for the rain to go off. It was a bit of a challenge to find ‘the hut’ but I eventually spotted it whilst calling Leigh to find it. The meeting went on for an hour which was double what I expected. It seemed to go well and I think this could be the start of quite a bit of work. He is trying to save money on the job but it showed still be quite rewarding. I’m a bit nervous! I did get to meet the lovely Margo - a rather plumb dachshund!



In the afternoon we booked flights to Palermo for another birthday celebration for Colin… ! Slightly complicated and we had to book 2-stage flights with British Airways and ITA so I hope all are on time!

