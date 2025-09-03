3rd September 2025

It was up early and avoiding the intermittent downpours, we headed up town.



Our first stop was Borough Market and Southwark Cathedral to see the beautiful art installation ‘Peace Doves’ created by sculptor Peter Walker. It was very impressive and moving and we arrived for the last few minutes of a morning service which was thoughtful and inclusive to all… still not moved enough from my atheist views! We stopped for a rather good coffee outside and I had a naughty massive cookie with white chocolate and raspberries which would not count as diet food but I did manage not to have anything else to eat until dinner later in the evening!



Afterwards we took the tube back the same way to Bonhams in Bond Street. I had booked tickets a couple of weeks ago to see the pre-sale display of items in their Downton Abbey auction. We were able to enter straight away despite being a bit early. It was lovely to see the exquisite dresses. I would have loved a couple of them but the bids were already in the thousands and they were about three sizes too small!



We had considered returning to Covent Garden to look at both the transport museum and Stanfords map shop. However Colin suddenly looked really pale and did not feel good so we decided that as we had achieved the two main aims of the day and the exhibitions that were closing soon, we decided to head back home.