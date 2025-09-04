Previous
Next
4th September 2025 by emmadurnford
212 / 365

4th September 2025

Back to photo club of the first time in the autumn term. I was on tea making duty and was the centre of attention being bombarded with questions about the exhibition.

Debs had the job of handing out the certificates and cups left over from the summer social!
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact