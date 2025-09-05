Previous
5th September 2025
213 / 365

5th September 2025

Out again early in the morning for a ‘trot’ around Bushy Park. I am smashing my PBs which is good although my knees are suffering afterwards.

In the afternoon it was hours of work on the artwork for flyers and promotional stuff for the photo club, then having to email chaser invites to all the people I had invited to the private view.
ace
