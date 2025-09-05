Sign up
213 / 365
5th September 2025
Out again early in the morning for a ‘trot’ around Bushy Park. I am smashing my PBs which is good although my knees are suffering afterwards.
In the afternoon it was hours of work on the artwork for flyers and promotional stuff for the photo club, then having to email chaser invites to all the people I had invited to the private view.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4597
photos
23
followers
14
following
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
park
,
autumn
,
fountain
,
sunshine
,
diana
,
bushy
,
teddington
