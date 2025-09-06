Previous
6th September 2025 by emmadurnford
6th September 2025

The temperature was rising again this morning as we walked over the bridge to the monthly Ham farmers market. Colin set his heart on a piece of bread pudding from the bakery but we were really sad to see that it has closed and has clearly been closed for sometime. No bread pudding but two Greggs iced buns for Colin instead. The market is nice but quite expensive so we headed back just with the buns!

The rest of the afternoon was spent working on preparation for the exhibition. It is taking hours.
