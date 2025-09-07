7th September 2025

Today I was busy with pulling together submissions for the exhibition and writing emails. I also had a small card order from a regular customer which I made up quickly and then hand delivered to try and get some footsteps in for the day.



In the evening there was an exciting event - a Blood Moon together with an eclipse… at least it should have been but the redness of the moon only lasted for about twenty minutes after it had risen above the horizon so we could not see it. However I had not realised the eclipse would continue for over an hour. By chance when I was sorting out our dessert I glanced out of the window and noticed the end of the eclipse and had time to grab my camera with long lens and this is the best I could do!

