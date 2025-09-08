Previous
8th September 2025 by emmadurnford
216 / 365

8th September 2025

I was back out this morning in Bushy Park and achieved yet another PB for my 2.41 miles. I was almost back home by the time Colin had to leave to catch the train fro his early morning dental appointment.

Once I had got changed, I had to head over to the Landmark Centre to deliver leaflets and to check the interior for where to place our monitor. It is causing a few headaches. Then after lunch it was down to Teddington Camera shop to deliver more leaflets and to give an invitation to the shop owner to our Private View.

I finished the day making up and laminating the A4 posters that I need to put up around Teddington on Friday.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact