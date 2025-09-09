Previous
Next
9th September 2025 by emmadurnford
224 / 365

9th September 2025

Today I worked on pulling together peoples panels ready to print out for the ‘hanging meeting’ on Sunday. My footstep count was low.

This is the impressive pyracantha bush that Colin planted a number of years ago and has grown into an impressive bush with an amazing crop of berries this year.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact