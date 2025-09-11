11th September 2025

The day started out with bright sunshine but the forecast was dire later in the day. I managed to make it over to ETNA in Twickenham to deliver my print entry to Arts Richmond and back home again still in the sunshine. I spotted this brilliant crochet and knitted Post Box topper commemorating St Stephens church.



I made it home before the skies darkened and torrential rain arrived for the afternoon although I had to go out again later to photo club - a very good speaker on street photography. Unfortunately the downside of the say was that the HP printer broke during a big printing session. I sense that Colin is blaming me as it was club stuff I was printing but it had nothing to do with that. This is going to be expensive.

