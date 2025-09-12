12th September 2025

It’s Friday so it’s run day! Luckily the weather had improved a lot from yesterday afternoon. I stuck to my 2.41 miles and ran the best time to date… well run is probably a generous term, more of a slow intermittent jog.



Once back and showered it was back out to cover Teddington with officially authorised posters up and down the local street and I managed to finish just as large raindrops started to fall and the storms returned in the afternoon. After the storm there was a rainbow although it does’t look that impressive here!

